Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,263 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $67.70. 391,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.38.

About Howard Hughes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

