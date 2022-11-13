Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.53. 1,011,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.