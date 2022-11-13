Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

WOOF stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 607,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

