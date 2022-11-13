Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 8.2 %
WOOF stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 607,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
