Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans — Dividend of $1.09

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.089 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

