Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.85

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 306.85 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 306.40 ($3.53). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 312.20 ($3.59), with a volume of 960,608 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.41) to GBX 370 ($4.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 385 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 402 ($4.63).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.93.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.