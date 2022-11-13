Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

