Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $734.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.64) to GBX 770 ($8.87) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($8.92) to GBX 770 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 710 ($8.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF opened at $6.40 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.