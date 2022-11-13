Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in October

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,308.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Piaggio & C. has a 12-month low of 2.00 and a 12-month high of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 2.30 and a 200-day moving average of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Piaggio & C. from €3.40 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

