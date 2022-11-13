Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $83,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

NYSE EW opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

