Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,079,821 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $77,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 163.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.