Pictet Asset Management SA Has $105.53 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $105,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

