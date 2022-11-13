Pictet Asset Management SA Has $115.62 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $115,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.1 %

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $441.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.16.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

