Pictet Asset Management SA Has $127.01 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $127,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow stock opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 414.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $695.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.37.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

