Pictet Asset Management SA Has $90.56 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $90,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $271.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

