Pictet Asset Management SA Has $90.64 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $518.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.