Pictet Asset Management SA Has $99.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.22% of Kimberly-Clark worth $99,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

