Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,664 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.43% of Hilton Worldwide worth $130,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

