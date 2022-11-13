Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 97,247 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.26% of BioNTech worth $93,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $327,490,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $42,711,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.