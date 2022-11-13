Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.36% of AGCO worth $99,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.84 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.