Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

