Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 200,597 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.95% of Generac worth $127,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $114.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $463.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.



