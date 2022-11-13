Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 563,550 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.52% of FirstEnergy worth $114,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

