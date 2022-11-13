Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.53% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $115,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,660 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,834,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,047 shares of company stock valued at $58,194,482 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMS opened at $90.07 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.