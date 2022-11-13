Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 738,861 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

