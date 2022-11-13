Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,203 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.26% of CrowdStrike worth $101,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.4 %

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $289.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.