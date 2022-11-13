Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT opened at $6.73 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

