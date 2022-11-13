Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHI opened at $8.27 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.