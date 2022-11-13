Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHI opened at $8.27 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.