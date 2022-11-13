Piper Sandler Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $64.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 702,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

