Piper Sandler Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $36.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPOF. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $59.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

