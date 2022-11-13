Piper Sandler Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.
Doximity Price Performance
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $76.87.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
