Piper Sandler Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $35.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $76.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

About Doximity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 62.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 127,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 3,458.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Doximity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.