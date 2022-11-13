Piper Sandler Trims D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Target Price to $6.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QBTS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

