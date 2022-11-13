Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

