Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $66.92 million and $1.24 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12063213 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $799,224.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

