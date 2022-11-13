Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $22.08. 29,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

