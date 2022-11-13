Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.14.
In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
