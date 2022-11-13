Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Potbelly Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

About Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

