Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $489,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPDB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

