Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 190,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.