Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 190,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
