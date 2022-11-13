Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Prime Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Prime Mining has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

