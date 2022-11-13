Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $207,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $441.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.16.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

