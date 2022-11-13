Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.62% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $264,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $4,420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.55 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

