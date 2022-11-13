Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $219.62 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $219,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,191,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $144.81 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

