Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $313.61 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of PACCAR worth $313,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 56.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 34.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,507,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $103.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

