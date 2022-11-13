Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,459 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Starbucks worth $194,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.