Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,280 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $287,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ACGL opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

