Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Corteva worth $242,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.