Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.40 million-$212.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.46 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,023,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,340. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,368,633 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progyny by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progyny by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $887,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

