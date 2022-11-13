Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Target by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.32. 5,828,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

