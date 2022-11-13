Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 90,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,663. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

