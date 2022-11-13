Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 26,009,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,645,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

