Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 3.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,229. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

